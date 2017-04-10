France gives citizenship to 28 Africa...

France gives citizenship to 28 African WW2 veterans

French President Francois Hollande has given citizenship to 28 Africans who fought for France in World War Two and other conflicts. The veterans - many from Senegal, and aged between 78 and 90 - received their new certificates of citizenship at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

