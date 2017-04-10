France: 3 rugby players investigated over alleged gang rape
" French prosecutors have named three players from rugby club Grenoble in a judicial inquiry into an alleged gang rape. The Bordeaux prosecutor's office identified the men as Irishman Denis Coulson, New Zealander Rory Grice and Frenchman Loick Jammes.
