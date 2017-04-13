First York County WWI soldier dies in France
Private Walter L. Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France First York County WWI soldier dies in France Private Walter L. Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oqnQXu Walter L. Fitzgerald was the first York County WWI soldier to die on foreign soil , doing so on January 5, 1918. Private Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France; within Plot C, Row 9, Grave 1. Every year French students place American and French flags at the graves of WWI U.S. Veterans in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC