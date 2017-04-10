Fire ravages migrant camp in France, ...

Fire ravages migrant camp in France, several wounded in fight

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France on Monday night following skirmishes that injured several people earlier in the evening, firefighters and regional authorities said. At least six migrants were wounded after scuffles and a knife fight which prompted riot police to intervene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... 30 min Simram 2
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Mon Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Sun King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC