Fire ravages migrant camp in France, several wounded in fight
A fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France on Monday night following skirmishes that injured several people earlier in the evening, firefighters and regional authorities said. At least six migrants were wounded after scuffles and a knife fight which prompted riot police to intervene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|30 min
|Simram
|2
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Sun
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
