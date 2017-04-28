Far-right candidate bedeviled by Francea s Nazi history

The horrors of the World War II Nazi death camps moved front and center in France's presidential campaign on Friday, nine days before the election, reawakening the anti-Semitic stigma that has clung to the party of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and that she has spent more than six years trying to erase. Transforming the National Front into a voter-friendly party without compromising its anti-system essence - which is her banner - has been perhaps her toughest battle preparing for her dream job as chief of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.