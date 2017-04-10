Factory worker creates sparks at French election debate

From left to right, France's presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon, Francois Fillon, Jean Lassalle, Nathalie Arthaud, Marine Le Pen, Benoit Hamon, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Emmanuel Macron and Francois Asselineau pose for a group photo prior to a television debate at French private TV channels BFM TV and CNews, in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The 10 candidates in France's presidential race are preparing to face off in a crucial debate Tuesday evening, less than three weeks before the first round of the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.