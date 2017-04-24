ECB unlikely to signal stimulus end, despite French optimism

A man takes a French national newspaper reporting on the winners of the first round of the French presidential election, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, on a newsstand in Paris, France, Monday, April 24, 2017. French voters shut out the country's political mainstream from the presidency for the first time in the country's modern history, and on Monday found themselves being courted across the spectrum for the runoff election.

