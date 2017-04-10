Dunkirk migrant camp fire - will increase attempts to reach UK on lorries'
A fire that destroyed a camp housing 1,500 migrants in northern France will lead to a spike in attempts to enter the UK by people hiding on lorries, hauliers have warned. The Road Haulage Association said drivers will be targeted by more people trying to cross the Channel after the blaze tore through wooden shelters at the Grande-Synthe camp near the port of Dunkirk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Tue
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC