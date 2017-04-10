Dunkirk migrant camp fire - will incr...

Dunkirk migrant camp fire - will increase attempts to reach UK on lorries'

18 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

A fire that destroyed a camp housing 1,500 migrants in northern France will lead to a spike in attempts to enter the UK by people hiding on lorries, hauliers have warned. The Road Haulage Association said drivers will be targeted by more people trying to cross the Channel after the blaze tore through wooden shelters at the Grande-Synthe camp near the port of Dunkirk.

Chicago, IL

