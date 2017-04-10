'Deaths' after truck drives into crow...

'Deaths' after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm; PM calls it 'act of terror'

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm on Apr 7, 2017. STOCKHOLM: A hijacked truck ploughed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday , killing four people in what the prime minister described as a "terror attack."

Chicago, IL

