Cowboys, immigrants, First Nations and hockey players (of course): The Canadian soldiers at Vimy
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, the National Post tells some of the incredible soldiers' stories in collaboration with the Vimy Foundation and drawing on the resources of Ancestry , which has extensive military and historical records. Henry "Ducky" Norwest, Lance Corporal, was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|23 hr
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC