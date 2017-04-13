Coppola, Kidman and virtual reality i...

Coppola, Kidman and virtual reality in Cannes lineup

18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

PARIS: A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a drama about AIDS activism are among 18 films competing for prizes at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which organizers hope can help counter nationalist sentiment. The festival is embracing virtual reality and cell phone video as it marks its 70th birthday this year.

