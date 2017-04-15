CNN Panics over French Election, Admi...

CNN Panics over French Election, Admits Le Pen Could Win

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Arcis-sur-Aube, near Troyes, France April 11, 2017. The EU legislature lifted Le Pen's immunity in March to allow a separate French investigation over her posting of pictures of Islamic State violence on social media, an offence that in France can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros .

