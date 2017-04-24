Capital versus countryside in France'...

Capital versus countryside in France's election

The election in France, which I wrote about yesterday was a contest between the capital city and the historic heartland, a pattern we've seen in elections in multiple countries over the past year, and often in contradiction to traditional party lines. I first wrote about this in a Washington Examiner column last October, noting the pattern in the results of the June 23 Brexit referendum in Britain the Oct.2 paz referendum in Colombia, and in the polling in the U.S. presidential race.

