Buckley's career takes flight

With Northern Ireland politics in the melting pot, Upper Bann Jonny Buckley MLA confirmed a permanent 'open Border' at the weekend - through the family's pigeon tradition! The Annaghmore HPS partnership of Glen Buckley and Son sent 20 birds from their six lofts of 200 'residents' to the opening race of the season to Mullingar, County West Meath. They all flew back over the border, in double-quick time! "There are invariably lots of impediments - nothing political - along the way," said Jonny, youngest unionist MLA and the Assembly's sole pigeon fancier.

