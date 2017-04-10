Buckley's career takes flight

Buckley's career takes flight

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Lurgan Today

With Northern Ireland politics in the melting pot, Upper Bann Jonny Buckley MLA confirmed a permanent 'open Border' at the weekend - through the family's pigeon tradition! The Annaghmore HPS partnership of Glen Buckley and Son sent 20 birds from their six lofts of 200 'residents' to the opening race of the season to Mullingar, County West Meath. They all flew back over the border, in double-quick time! "There are invariably lots of impediments - nothing political - along the way," said Jonny, youngest unionist MLA and the Assembly's sole pigeon fancier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC