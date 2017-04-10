Buckley's career takes flight
With Northern Ireland politics in the melting pot, Upper Bann Jonny Buckley MLA confirmed a permanent 'open Border' at the weekend - through the family's pigeon tradition! The Annaghmore HPS partnership of Glen Buckley and Son sent 20 birds from their six lofts of 200 'residents' to the opening race of the season to Mullingar, County West Meath. They all flew back over the border, in double-quick time! "There are invariably lots of impediments - nothing political - along the way," said Jonny, youngest unionist MLA and the Assembly's sole pigeon fancier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC