British expat arrested in France after burglaries

A British expat was taken into custody in rural France yesterday after admitting at least 38 burglaries in less than two years - most on the homes of fellow UK citizens. The 51-year-old, who has not been named, was operating around the market town Civray, close to La Rochelle, in the west of the country.

