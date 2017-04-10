British expat arrested in France after burglaries
A British expat was taken into custody in rural France yesterday after admitting at least 38 burglaries in less than two years - most on the homes of fellow UK citizens. The 51-year-old, who has not been named, was operating around the market town Civray, close to La Rochelle, in the west of the country.
