Brigitte Macron: From teacher to potential first lady of France

After winning the top spot in the first round of France's presidential election, centrist Emmanuel Macron brought his wife Brigitte on stage before cheering supporters and said, "Without her, I wouldn't be me." She has been in her 39-year-old husband's life since he was 15 - first as a teacher, then lover and now as a partner in his pursuit to become modern France's youngest president.

