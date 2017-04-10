Bradford Cyclists begin the ride from Bradford to Roubaix on the France and Belgium Border.
The riders will be completing the 600 mile ride when they arrive in Bradford's twin city Roubaix on the France-Belgium border. The 20-strong group includes members of Bradford Cycling Club, and are aiming to arrive in the French city by Tuesday, April 11. During the ride, they will see various sights, and also get the chance to ride along the famous cobbles which are part of the historic Paris-Roubaix route.
