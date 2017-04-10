Blaze Ravages French Migrant Camp Aft...

Blaze Ravages French Migrant Camp After Clash

A huge blaze ravaged a migrant camp in northern France on Monday, destroying wooden shelters and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of migrants, hours after a clash involving up to 150 migrants, the prefecture of the region said. Riot police moved into the camp outside the port city of Dunkirk to break up a clash that one migrant said pitted Afghans against Kurds.

