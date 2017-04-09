Battle reports: Two stories from the historic fight are reprinted below, from the newspaper's April 10, 1917, front page Battle rages with increased ferocity, estimates from front predicting capture of hundred enemy cannon by nightfall - bitter winter weather prevails, but attack goes forward with undiminished fury - foe's greatest strongholds fall in succession, Berlin admitting retirement and severe casualties LONDON, April 10 - Field Marshal Haig's offensive to-day extended northward. A dispatch received here to-day from his headquarters mentioned fighting near LaBasse.

