Battle reports: Two stories from the ...

Battle reports: Two stories from the historic fight are reprinted...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Battle reports: Two stories from the historic fight are reprinted below, from the newspaper's April 10, 1917, front page Battle rages with increased ferocity, estimates from front predicting capture of hundred enemy cannon by nightfall - bitter winter weather prevails, but attack goes forward with undiminished fury - foe's greatest strongholds fall in succession, Berlin admitting retirement and severe casualties LONDON, April 10 - Field Marshal Haig's offensive to-day extended northward. A dispatch received here to-day from his headquarters mentioned fighting near LaBasse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) 3 hr Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... 23 hr King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC