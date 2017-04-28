Attack-hit city of Nice split over Le Pen vote in French presidentials

Taking a break from his morning jog on Nice's seaside boulevard, the Promenade des Anglais, 62-year-old Dominique Eche gets tears in his eyes when he recalls being around the corner when an Islamic State attack killed 86 people there last Bastille Day. The sports coach's children jumped down to the beach below to avoid the truck that ploughed into the crowd, and he says it is important to him to keep jogging there to show life goes on.

