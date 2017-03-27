As French election race tightens, Mac...

As French election race tightens, Macron defies National Front

France's centrist presidential contender Emmanuel Macron singled out the far-right National Front as his chief rival on Saturday, vowing to win the first round on April 23 as a new poll showed the election race getting tighter. Benoit Hamon, French Socialist Party 2017 presidential candidate, delivers his speech at a rally in Saint-Joseph, as he campaigns on the France's Indian Ocean island of Reunion April 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

