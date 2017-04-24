April 29, 1429 - " Joan of Arc reliev...

April 29, 1429 - " Joan of Arc relieves Orleans

During the Hundred Years' War, the 17-year-old French peasant Joan of Arc leads a French force in relieving the city of Orleans, besieged by the English since October. At the age of 16, "voices" of Christian saints told Joan to aid Charles, the French dauphin, in gaining the French throne and expelling the English from France.

Chicago, IL

