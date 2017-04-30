After Whirlpool battle, Le Pen and Macron clash over fish

French far-right leader and candidate for the presidential election Marine le Pen, left, waves from a fishing trawler as she arrives from a sea trip in Grau-du-Roi, southern France, Thursday April 27, 2017. After "the battle of Whirlpool," when Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron both went hunting for France's blue-collar vote, the presidential candidates clashed over fish in a return to more traditional campaigning.

