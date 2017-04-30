300 students fall sick due to food poisoning in France
Paris, April 28 - More than 300 students were taken ill on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning in Rouen city in France, regional authorities said. Children, aged between 3 and 12, reported symptoms of vomiting and nausea after eating school lunches prepared at the same central canteen, Xinhua news agency reported.
