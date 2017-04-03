1st Brexit: Study shows Britain's ori...

1st Brexit: Study shows Britain's original split from Europe

It was a literal Brexit - Britain's geographical separation from mainland Europe - which newly published research reveals to have been caused by a period of slow erosion, then a cataclysmic split. Using unprecedented undersea measurements, scientists have reconstructed the geological process that carved the strait separating Britain from the European mainland, now known as the English Channel.

