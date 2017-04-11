11 candidates vie for French presidency in high-stakes race
From far left to far right, young to old, 11 candidates are vying for France's presidency in an election that is being watched as an indicator of populism's global appeal. The traditional contenders are joined - and often have been overshadowed during the campaign - by rivals pledging to scrap long-held expectations, such as France's participation in the European Union and NATO.
