YSL ad triggers sexism outcry as Chan...

YSL ad triggers sexism outcry as Chanel rockets to space

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Chanel rocketed into space Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week in an interstellar-themed show spectacular that saw designer Karl Lagerfeld reach for the stars - and a star-filled front row. Singer-turned-fashion designer Rihanna stunned crowds in a standout citrus lime coat at her Fenty X Puma collection that channeled school-girl-gone-bad.

Chicago, IL

