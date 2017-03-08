Watch: The Wind in This French Race I...

Watch: The Wind in This French Race Is Insane

Read more: Runner's World

Running into a headwind is never fun. But racers in the FoulA©es des 2 Rives 14K in Brest, France, faced serious gusts during Sunday's race, as captured in the video above.

Chicago, IL

