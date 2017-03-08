Valfrejus avalanche: One dead and two...

Valfrejus avalanche: One dead and two missing in France

BBC News

An avalanche at the French ski resort of Valfrejus has killed a Dutch tourist, while two others remain missing, according to local police. The authorities are still looking for the missing, who are also Dutch, after finding the snowboarder's body on an off-piste section.

