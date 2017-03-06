UPDATE 1-Avalanche at French ski reso...

UPDATE 1-Avalanche at French ski resort Tignes sweeps away many skiers -emergency workers

No one was killed in an avalanche that swept past several skiers on Tuesday in Tignes, authorities in the French Alpine resort said. The avalanche was triggered shortly before 10 A.M. in an off-piste area of the vast resort and swept across a relatively easy "blue" slope often used by inexperienced skiers and children.

