Troadec case: Two relatives arrested over French family disappearance

12 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

French police investigating the mysterious disappearance of a family of four have arrested two of their relatives, local media report. The sister and brother-in-law of Pascal Troadec, one of the missing, have been detained in the city of Brest, where several items belonging to the family have been found.

