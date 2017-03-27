The Latest: French Socialist candidat...

The Latest: French Socialist candidate meets Merkel, Schulz

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

A torn poster with the picture of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is pasted on a barrier in Paris, France, Monday, March 27, 2017. The first French presidential ballot will take place on April 23 and the tw... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC