The Latest: French Socialist candidate meets Merkel, Schulz

Socialist candidate for the presidential election in France Benoit Hamon, and the chairman of the German Social Democratic Party Martin Schulz address the media after a meeting at the party's headquarter in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. less Socialist candidate for the presidential election in France Benoit Hamon, and the chairman of the German Social Democratic Party Martin Schulz address the media after a meeting at the party's headquarter in ... more A torn poster with the picture of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is pasted on a barrier in Paris, France, Monday, March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.