The French election is a horror show
Figures of Francois Fillon , former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen and French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate Benoit Hamon are paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade of the 133rd carnival, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 19, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
