The French election is a horror show

Figures of Francois Fillon , former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen and French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate Benoit Hamon are paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade of the 133rd carnival, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.