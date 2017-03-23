Terror attacks becoming harder to detect, says New Zealand expert

Unsophisticated terrorists are unpredictable, and make it harder for governments to detect and foil attacks, a New Zealand terror specialist says. Massey University teaching fellow, John Battersby, speaking after the terror attack in London that killed at least 5 people and injured dozens, said the problem for intelligence agencies was that the attacker "only does it once, and with technology that is readily available".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.