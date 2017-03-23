Terror attacks becoming harder to detect, says New Zealand expert
Unsophisticated terrorists are unpredictable, and make it harder for governments to detect and foil attacks, a New Zealand terror specialist says. Massey University teaching fellow, John Battersby, speaking after the terror attack in London that killed at least 5 people and injured dozens, said the problem for intelligence agencies was that the attacker "only does it once, and with technology that is readily available".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC