Terror attacks becoming harder to detect, says New Zealand expert

16 hrs ago

Unsophisticated terrorists are unpredictable, and make it harder for governments to detect and foil attacks, a New Zealand terror specialist says. Massey University teaching fellow, John Battersby, speaking after the terror attack in London that killed at least 5 people and injured dozens, said the problem for intelligence agencies was that the attacker "only does it once, and with technology that is readily available".

Chicago, IL

