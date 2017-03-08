Stolen gold lays behind French murder...

Stolen gold lays behind French murders, victim's mom says

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hubert Caouissin, 46, brother-in-law of the father, has confessed to killing Pascal Troadec, Nantes, western France, and Troadec's wife and children Troadec later took the coins,'perhaps stolen from the Bank of France' during World War II, and told his sister, Lydie, that she and Caouissin 'couldn't touch it' The mother of Pascal Troadec, the Frenchman who was brutally murdered along with his family two weeks ago, spoke out on Thursday about the gold treasure that she thinks motivated the slaughter. 'This gold shattered everything,' the 76-year-old widow, who declined to give her first name, told Thursday's Le Parisien daily, days after Troadec's brother-in-law, Hubert Caouissin, admitted to killing the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC