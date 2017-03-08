Stolen gold lays behind French murders, victim's mom says

Hubert Caouissin, 46, brother-in-law of the father, has confessed to killing Pascal Troadec, Nantes, western France, and Troadec's wife and children Troadec later took the coins,'perhaps stolen from the Bank of France' during World War II, and told his sister, Lydie, that she and Caouissin 'couldn't touch it' The mother of Pascal Troadec, the Frenchman who was brutally murdered along with his family two weeks ago, spoke out on Thursday about the gold treasure that she thinks motivated the slaughter. 'This gold shattered everything,' the 76-year-old widow, who declined to give her first name, told Thursday's Le Parisien daily, days after Troadec's brother-in-law, Hubert Caouissin, admitted to killing the family.

