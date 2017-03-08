State TV: Iran Air receives 2nd of 100 Airbus jets
" Iran's state TV is reporting that the second of 100 planes it purchased from Airbus follovwing its nuclear deal with world powers has landed in the capital Tehran. The Iran Air A330 jet touched down Saturday after a flight from Toulouse, France, where the headquarters of the European consortium are located.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
