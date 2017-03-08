State TV: Iran Air receives 2nd of 10...

State TV: Iran Air receives 2nd of 100 Airbus jets

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Iran's state TV is reporting that the second of 100 planes it purchased from Airbus follovwing its nuclear deal with world powers has landed in the capital Tehran. The Iran Air A330 jet touched down Saturday after a flight from Toulouse, France, where the headquarters of the European consortium are located.

Chicago, IL

