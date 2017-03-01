Stars hit Chloe designer's swansong; Fashion gets political
Solange Knowles was among the fashion, film and music industry stars out for British designer Clare Waight Keller's swansong at Chloe at Paris Fashion Week. The event came hours after Lauryn Hill gave a surprise performance at Kenzo.
