Slide Show: Langley-built biplanes in France for Vimy anniversary

A squadron of replica First World War biplanes that includes three Langley-built aircraft has arrived at the airport in Lille, France, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge . The two Sopwith Pups, built by volunteers at the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley airport, were partially disassembled and packed into a Royal Canadian Air Force transport jet at Comox air force base on March 17 for shipment to France, along with a Langley-built SE5a and four replica Nieuport 11 'Bebe' biplanes of the same era.

