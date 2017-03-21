Slide Show: Langley-built biplanes in...

Slide Show: Langley-built biplanes in France for Vimy anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chilliwack Progress

A squadron of replica First World War biplanes that includes three Langley-built aircraft has arrived at the airport in Lille, France, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge . The two Sopwith Pups, built by volunteers at the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley airport, were partially disassembled and packed into a Royal Canadian Air Force transport jet at Comox air force base on March 17 for shipment to France, along with a Langley-built SE5a and four replica Nieuport 11 'Bebe' biplanes of the same era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC