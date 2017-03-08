Second post-sanctions Airbus lands in Tehran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A brand-new Airbus aircraft landed in the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on March 11, Mehr news agency reported. The aircraft is Iran's second Airbus plane delivered following the removal of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic in January 2016 The Airbus 330-200 passenger airplane left Toulouse, France at 3:00 and landed in Tehran at 8:57 .
