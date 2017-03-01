Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive

Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis had been positive. FILE PHOTO - The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2014.

