Russian lawmaker aims to make football hooliganism a sport

In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo Russian supporters attack an England fan at the end of the Euro 2016 Group B soccer match between England and Russia, at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country's football hooliganism woes ahead of next year's World Cup, legalize it and turn it into a spectator sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.