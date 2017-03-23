RPT-Vehicle attacks like London easy ...

RPT-Vehicle attacks like London easy to organise, hard to prevent

15 hrs ago

PARIS, March 22 Militants are increasingly turning to vehicle-ramming attacks, like the one staged near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, because they are cheap, easy to organise and hard to prevent. Experts say the tactic of mowing people down avoids the need to obtain any explosives or weapons and can be carried out by a "lone-wolf" attacker without using a network of fellow militants - all lessening the risk of alerting security agencies.

Chicago, IL

