Roman Mosaic Unearthed in Southern France

The International Business Times reports that a team led by Philippe Cayn of the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research has uncovered traces of the Roman city of Ucetia, which dates back to the first century B.C. "Prior to our work, we knew that there had been a Roman city called Ucetia only because its name was mentioned on a stela in Nimes," said Cayn. "It was probably a secondary town, under the authority of Nimes."

