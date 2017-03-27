Roman Mosaic Unearthed in Southern Fr...

Roman Mosaic Unearthed in Southern France

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Archaeology

The International Business Times reports that a team led by Philippe Cayn of the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research has uncovered traces of the Roman city of Ucetia, which dates back to the first century B.C. "Prior to our work, we knew that there had been a Roman city called Ucetia only because its name was mentioned on a stela in Nimes," said Cayn. "It was probably a secondary town, under the authority of Nimes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC