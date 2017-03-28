River cruise in Belgium and France highlights World War I battlefields and memorials
Pay homage to "the war to end all wars" on a commemorative cruise marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I. Participants on CroisiEurope 's seven-day excursion will travel on the 96-passenger Victor Hugo, beginning in Ostend, Belgium, and ending in Lille, France. Highlights include the Yser Tower Memorial , the tallest monument to peace in Europe; Ypres and the In Flanders Fields Museum ; and the Wellington Quarry , an underground museum created in a section of tunnels used by the British and its Commonwealth forces.
