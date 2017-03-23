Recycling | Linpac France says it recycles 98 percent of PVC waste...
Linpac Group Ltd.'s French operations have moved forward with its sustainability goals, reporting it internally recycles 98 percent of its PVC waste at its Pontivy, France, site. According to March 10 a Linpac statement, the remaining 2 percent of PVC waste is sold by the company to external customers for use in the manufacture of rigid and flexible products such as pipes, cables, shoe soles and car mats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC