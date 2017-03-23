Recycling | Linpac France says it recycles 98 percent of PVC waste...

Linpac Group Ltd.'s French operations have moved forward with its sustainability goals, reporting it internally recycles 98 percent of its PVC waste at its Pontivy, France, site. According to March 10 a Linpac statement, the remaining 2 percent of PVC waste is sold by the company to external customers for use in the manufacture of rigid and flexible products such as pipes, cables, shoe soles and car mats.

