Recycling | Linpac France says it rec...

Recycling | Linpac France says it recycles 98 percent of PVC waste...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Linpac Group Ltd.'s French operations have moved forward with its sustainability goals, reporting it internally recycles 98 percent of its PVC waste at its Pontivy, France, site. According to March 10 a Linpac statement, the remaining 2 percent of PVC waste is sold by the company to external customers for use in the manufacture of rigid and flexible products such as pipes, cables, shoe soles and car mats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC