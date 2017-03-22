Ramming cars into crowds becoming a major terror tactic - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
In July, a terrorist in Nice drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera, killing 84. And in December, a man rammed a vehicle into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. In London, a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, leaving five dead and many injured. The attacker then stabbed a police officer at the gates of Parliament before being gunned down.
