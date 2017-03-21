Potential French first lady holds Ame...

Potential French first lady holds American-style campaign

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, Emmanuel Macron, candidate for the 2017 French presidential elections and his wife Brigitte attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations in Paris. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron forms an inseparable team with his wife Brigitte _ his former high school theater teacher, 24 years his senior, who is breaking with French tradition and fierily campaigning by his side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC