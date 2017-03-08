Portrait of Emile Zola (1840-1902), 1868, by Edouard Manet (1832-1883), oil on canvas.

Painters and novelists tend to go their separate ways these days, but in 19th century France they hung out together in museums and cafes and sparked each other to take bigger chances in their work. As Theophile Gautier wrote in one of his novels, "Poets make friends with musicians, musicians with painters, painters with sculptors ... the one replies in madrigals to what the other gave him in vignettes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.