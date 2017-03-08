Paying tribute to Toulouse victims, France vows 'tireless' fight against terror
The bodies of the Toulouse Jewish school shooting victims, shrouded in prayer shawls, prior to burial at the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem, March 2012. French President Francois Hollande on Saturday vowed Paris would "tirelessly" combat terrorism, as tributes poured in across France for the victims of Toulouse massacres on the fifth anniversary of the attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC