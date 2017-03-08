Paying tribute to Toulouse victims, F...

Paying tribute to Toulouse victims, France vows 'tireless' fight against terror

The bodies of the Toulouse Jewish school shooting victims, shrouded in prayer shawls, prior to burial at the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem, March 2012. French President Francois Hollande on Saturday vowed Paris would "tirelessly" combat terrorism, as tributes poured in across France for the victims of Toulouse massacres on the fifth anniversary of the attacks.

